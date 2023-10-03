A restaurant on Houston Avenue was robbed, BSO says. Here's what we know

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that it happened at around 6:00 p.m. Saturday night.

MACON, Ga. — An armed man robbed a restaurant on Houston Avenue Saturday night, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say it happened at CC Wings & Fish at 3011 Houston Avenue at around 6:00 p.m. Saturday night.

According to the sheriff's office, the robber entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

Then, the man then left the store after receiving an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot, the press release said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The case is still under investigation, and all information is preliminary and can change as investigators work the case.