Detectives arrested a woman on 19 counts of felony battery.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department arrested a day care employee for multiple counts of felony battery.

On March 16, officers began an investigation after a parent reported their child returned home from the Kiddie Academy Daycare, located at 11703 Olio Road. The parent claimed her child had a handprint bruise to her right leg.

The parent told police she contacted the day care, and they reviewed a video that allegedly showed an employee inappropriately touching the child.

According to court documents, the video showed Molly Taxter shoving the child's head into a changing table, slamming her down and covering her face with a blanket.

The day care operator allegedly told police that the woman saw them reviewing the video in the office and went back to her room. The court documents said the owner told detectives the woman told her "she may have done it." The woman allegedly told the owner she was frustrated because the child cries a lot.

The court documents allege that when the owner asked the woman about the video, Taxter said "there is more of that."

The owner of the day care fired the employee that same day, according to police. The owner also provided detectives with videos of eight examples that had information to help with the investigation.

In March, police said they questioned Taxter at her home, and she claimed she had been working at day cares for six years. She allegedly said she was burnt out and should not be working with kids.

When asked about the alleged incident with the child that led to the investigation, Taxter is said to have answered "it was a bad day." She also allegedly admitted to gripping the child hard on the leg, possibly leading to the bruising.

A worker in the room with Taxter was also questioned by police. She allegedly told them Taxter threatened her saying, "You better not be telling anyone what I am doing in here."

Police reviewed surveillance video from the day care that allegedly shows Taxter throwing children down on the concrete during recess, pushing children to the ground in the day care room, dropping children in the changing room area, dragging, shoving, swinging, kicking, spanking, striking, slamming children down and grabbing children aggressively. Video also seems to show Taxter covering the children's heads with blankets when they aren't lying down or behaving during nap times.

On April 25, detectives located and arrested Taxter and took her to the Hamilton County Jail. She is charged with 19 counts of felony battery.

Detectives have allegedly identified multiple victims, but they believe there could be additional children involved.

Detectives would like to speak with any parent of a child that attended the Kiddie Academy Daycare from January 2023 through March 16 and has reason to believe their child suffered an injury at the day care. Fishers Police have established a hotline for parents to call. The number is 317-595-3317.

Kiddie Academy Daycare released the following statement to 13News:

On Wednesday, March 15th, we became aware that an assistant teacher in our Toddler room had been acting in a manner contrary to our core values and commitment to provide safe and healthy environments for all children in our care. Upon learning of the behavior, we notified the appropriate authorities, and the teacher was terminated. Representatives from CPS and Licensing began their investigation on Friday, March 17th and we have since learned that the former teacher is being formally charged for her actions.

Our team is dedicated to sound leadership decisions, swiftly addressing concerns, aligning with local licensing bodies and ensuring that the trust of each family is earned and maintained. We will continue to fully cooperate with local authorities during any further investigation of this matter.