MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies need your help to find a man who robbed a Macon FleetPride at gunpoint on Friday.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. at the FleetPride located at 2990 Broadway.

FleetPride is a truck and trailer parts store chain.

A black man covering his face reportedly went into the store brandishing a gun. That’s when he demanded money from the store clerk.

He ran away after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The release says no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

