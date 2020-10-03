MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two Florida teens are charged with breaking into a Monroe County animal shelter and stealing puppies last Thursday.

That's according to a release from Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Lewis says around 4 p.m. March 5, two girls were caught on camera breaking into Save a pet on Maynard Church Road.

The girls stole two puppies and other items from the animal rescue.

The two puppies were described as mixed breeds, one male with black and brown coloring, and one female with white and brown coloring. They were found safe.

The girls visited the Monroe County Animal Shelter earlier that day and were last seen driving a maroon colored two-door Ford Explorer Sport. It had a Polk County, Florida license plate.

On Sunday, with the help of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the girls were located.

Monroe deputies took the puppies back to Save a Pet on Monday.

One girl was in Litonia and the other was in Lake Wales, Florida.

Since they are both juveniles, their names ill not be released at this time, Lewis says.

Both girls are charged with second degree burglary and are currently in their parent's custody.

MORE HEADLINES

UPDATE: Stolen Monroe County puppies found, suspected thieves located

Mother, boyfriend facing charges after baby found burned to death in Macon

Crawford County dog owners charged after man was mauled to death

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.