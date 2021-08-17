Florida couple arrested for using fake vaccine cards in Hawaii, reports say

What tipped authorities off was they tried to use vaccine cards for their children who weren't eligible to get vaccinated.

HONOLULU — A South Florida couple was recently arrested for trying to use fake COVID-19 vaccination cards for themselves and their two young children in Hawaii, according to reports.

They were reportedly caught because of their children's vaccination cards — the kids were reportedly born in 2016 and 2017, which would make them too young to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children ages 12 and older.

Authorities say the Miami Beach couple, Daniela and Enzo Dalmazzo, was arrested Aug. 11 on the North Shore, NBC Miami reports.

The arrests were made because the couple violated the state's Safe Travel's program, Hawaii News Now reported. Both face charges, and Daniela reportedly faces multiple charges. They were able to post the $8,000 bail, Hawaii News Now said.

“The screener at the airport when they came through noticed an anomaly about the age of the children and the vaccine and that’s how we got involved,” Special Agent Joe Logan with the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office told NBC Miami.

According to the Hawaiian government, a vaccine isn't required to travel to the state. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test is also acceptable for everyone ages five and older prior to travel.

Earlier this month, two other people were arrested for allegedly using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii.

Violating the state's COVID-19 mandates, including falsifying a vaccination card, is a misdemeanor that can result in a fine of up to $5,000, up to a year in prison or both.