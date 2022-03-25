Sheriff's Deputy Cody Colangelo immediately applied pressure to his wound and started to pursue the driver.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old St. Lucie County Sheriff's Deputy is "awake and alert" after being stabbed in the neck while responding to a call.

During a news conference with the sheriff's office, authorities say around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, Deputy Cody Colangelo responded to the 12000 block of South Indian River Drive after a report of a rollover crash. Once he arrived on the scene, the car involved in the crash was unoccupied.

After speaking to witnesses, Colangelo found the driver, 21-year-old Leigha Michelle Day, at the bottom of an embankment near the crash. Colangelo had a brief conversation with Day and then instructed her to head back up to the roadway where his vehicle was.

After walking up a couple of stairs with Day in front of Colangelo, the sheriff's office says Day turned around and stabbed Colangelo in the neck, nicking his carotid artery. As Day started to run, Colangelo fired his weapon, missing her.

The deputy then reportedly applied pressure to his wound and started to pursue Day while radioing for help. Luckily, fire rescue was already on scene to respond to the crash and was able to quickly help Colangelo.

Colangelo was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. After having surgery, he is expected to make a full recovery.

The sheriff's office says Day was speeding and trying to pass multiple cars before losing control of her own, hitting a tree and flipping several times.