Florida girl on way to school bus hit, killed in crash

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The search is on for a driver who police say hit and killed a young girl as she crossed the road to get to her school bus.
Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 10, was walking across the intersection at Oleander Avenue and Skylark Drive just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday when she was hit, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.
The girl was found unconscious in a grassy area when officers arrived.
Police say as the girl walked to her bus, it had its stop stick and flashing lights on.
It's believed the driver of a white, four-door sedan was heading northbound at the time of the crash. The department advises it will have right front-end damage.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the department at 772-467-6800.