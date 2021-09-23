Florida girl on way to school bus hit, killed in crash

The Fort Pierce Police Department says it's looking for a white, four-door sedan with front-end damage.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The search is on for a driver who police say hit and killed a young girl as she crossed the road to get to her school bus.

Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 10, was walking across the intersection at Oleander Avenue and Skylark Drive just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday when she was hit, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

The girl was found unconscious in a grassy area when officers arrived.

Police say as the girl walked to her bus, it had its stop stick and flashing lights on.

It's believed the driver of a white, four-door sedan was heading northbound at the time of the crash. The department advises it will have right front-end damage.