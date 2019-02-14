MACON, Ga. — A Florida man is behind bars in Bibb County after deputies were investigating an unrelated case.

According to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, deputies were investigating at the America’s Best Inn on Romeiser Drive around 3 p.m. Tuesday when they spoke to a driver of a Mitsubishi with a Florida tag.

While speaking to the driver, 25-year-old Terrance Wimberley of Gainesville, Florida, deputies found the vehicle had been reported stolen in Alachua County.

While Wimberly was detained, Bibb investigators also found he was connected to an entering auto case in Warner Robins.

He was charged with two counts of felony theft by receiving and is being held on a $2,840 bond.