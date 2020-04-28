FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla — By the time police got there, the dog was laying on the ground and struggling to breathe, according to Northwest Florida Daily News.
The Associated Press reports It was a German Shepard, and it had been chained to a golf cart and dragged down a road in Fort Walton Beach.
The dog later died from heat exhaustion and had multiple injuries on its paws.
Dean Woodyatt was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest. AP reports people on the street saw the 79-year-old dragging the dog and tried to intervene. He allegedly tried to get back on the golf cart and drive away, but officers stopped him.
