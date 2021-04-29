Florida man accused of plotting attack on family with Japanese sword

Police say the man told them he planned the attack, telling investigators he 'snapped' after being 'physically abused as a child' and 'nagged' as an adult.

SANFORD, Fla. — "When they get here they will find out," is what police say a man accused of stabbing three of his family members told dispatchers when he called 911.

The man, 59-year-old Gary Campbell, was arrested after police say he attacked and seriously injured his family with a Japanese sword.

Officers say they responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Spanish Bay Drive.

When they arrived, police say they found Campbell pacing in front of the home. Once inside, officers say they found Campbell's mother, father and sister. They all had severe stab wounds and were taken to the hospital.

An affidavit says the man's parents are listed in critical condition.

Investigators say Campbell later confessed to stabbing his family, saying he had pent-up "rage" stemming from "physical abuse as a child and constant questioning and nagging as an adult," according to an affidavit.

Campbell reportedly told investigators he had thought about killing his father for "an extended period of time," and eventually "snapped" and planned out the attack, the affidavit says.

Investigators say Campbell got a katana from his room and walked out to the living room to where his father sat. Campbell then sliced his father's face and body, causing "massive injuries," according to police.

Campbell then went to his mother's bedroom and sliced her face and body, also causing "massive injuries," the affidavit said.

In both attacks, investigators say Campbell's sister tried to stop him, at which point he used the katana to "get her out of the way," causing injuries to her arms.

Campbell was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree homicide and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.