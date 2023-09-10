Florida man accused of killing his brother's friend after being told he can't smoke marijuana

DELTONA, Fla. — A 31-year-old man is behind bars after deputies say he killed his brother's friend for not letting him smoke marijuana Sunday morning in east Florida.
Joseph McDonald was charged with first-degree murder.
Deputies say their investigation began around 11 a.m. when they received a call about a possible shooting, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. A 21-year-old man came out of the home located on Glenridge Terrace and was bleeding from an injury to his abdomen, authorities said.
A witness reportedly saw the 21-year-old and stopped to help him and call 911.
When deputies arrived, they asked the man who hurt him and he responded by pointing back at the home but could not give them more information because of his injuries. The 21-year-old was taken to a hospital in Deltona where he died, law enforcement said.
The sheriff's office says deputies started to search the area to find McDonald, whose name was given to authorities by another witness who was in the garage of the home when the attack happened. The witness stayed at the scene to talk to authorities.
McDonald reportedly ran away from the home, but the sheriff's office had already alerted the public with a photo of him and began receiving calls from people who saw him.
With the help of helicopter crews and K-9 units, the accused killer was spotted around 1:15 p.m. coming out of a brush on Newmark Drive, which was about three miles away from the home, deputies said.
In a video included in the Facebook post, McDonald is seen with a backpack and immediately puts his hands in the air as deputies approach him. He's then told to get on the ground.
"Good work gentlemen, I got nothing on me," McDonald is heard telling the deputies while laying on the ground. "I'm a McDonald, my family owns restaurants. I'm a good person."
Deputies were then seen searching the 31-year-old's pockets as they got ready to handcuff him.
"McDonald has an injury to his left hand that was wrapped and bleeding, and he was transported to the hospital in Sanford," his Facebook post reads.
After the 21-year-old's death, the hospital performed an examination, where it was revealed he'd actually been stabbed rather than shot as originally believed.
Medical personnel at the hospital where McDonald was taken reportedly said that the injuries on one of the 31-year-old's hands appeared to be cut by a sharp object.
The person who was at the home during the stabbing told detectives that he and the 21-year-old went to the home to see their friend so they could smoke marijuana, deputies say. However, their friend was not at home but his brother – McDonald – was there and let them in.
McDonald became upset after he was told he could not smoke with his brother's friends and then threatened to kill them, the sheriff's office says. The argument began to escalate and the person who survived the incident was in the garage when he heard McDonald and the 21-year-old fighting inside of the home.
"Detectives learned that McDonald had been living at the house for about two months and had been experiencing significant mental illness for several years," the sheriff's office said in its release.
McDonald is being held without bond at the Volusia County Jail.