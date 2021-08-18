Florida officer dies nearly two months after allegedly being shot by man arrested in DeKalb County

Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor died Tuesday after being shot in June.

ATLANTA — The Florida officer allegedly shot by a man who led police on a multi-day manhunt that ended in the Atlanta metro area died Tuesday.

Twenty-six-year-old Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor died at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach with his family by his side, according to a release from this department.

Raynor was shot the night of June 23 in Daytona Beach while "approaching a suspicious vehicle," according to reporting by Florida-based NBC affiliate WESH.

"Now more than ever, we ask for all of you to embrace the Raynor family and the Daytona Beach Police Department in your hearts during this devastating time and pray that God will give us all the strength to persevere through this senseless tragedy. Jason's sacrifice will never be forgotten." DBPD Police Chief Jakari Young said in the department's release Tuesday night.

Raynor was originally in critical condition following the shooting. According to the Daytona Beach chief, Raynor had begun to show signs of improvement shortly after the incident.

Othal Wallace was arrested on June 26 at a property near Lithonia in DeKalb County allegedly associated with the "Not F***ing Around Coalition," a militia group that made demonstrations against white nationalist groups in Stone Mountain last year.

Young said Wallace was found in a treehouse on the property, heavily armed with two rifles, two handguns, multiple flashbangs, several boxes of ammunition, and body armor.

"You guys know who I am? You know what I'm capable of? It could have been a lot worse," Wallace said as he was arrested, according to Young.

Wallace was later transferred back to Florida and charged with crimes related to the shooting of Raynor. At the time of his arrest, Wallace faced a first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer charge in Florida, Young said.

The Daytona Beach chief said officers from his department were involved in the arrest, which he said began with Georgia State Patrol troopers serving the warrant. The DeKalb County Police Department was also involved, as well as federal agents from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Marshals.

Young said the Daytona Beach officers placed Wallace in the handcuffs used by Officer Jason Raynor. The arrest brought a two-day manhunt to an end.