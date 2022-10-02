x
Florida woman sees car she thought was skipping the gas line, pulls gun on them, gets arrested

59-year-old Terri Lynn Johns was charged with aggravated assault Sunday after pointing a gun at two women inside a car at a Fort Myers gas station.
Credit: Lee County Sheriffs Office

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida woman is sitting in the Lee County Jail Sunday after pulling a gun on a car she thought was skipping the line to get gas at a Fort Myers gas station.

The Fort Myers Police Department said 59-year-old Terri Lynn Johns was arrested for pointing a gun at a car with two women who she felt were trying to skip the line to get gas Sunday.

However, according to Fort Myers Police, the women were just trying to make a U-turn in traffic.

"Don't be like Ms. Johns," Fort Myers Police said in a Facebook post. "This is the behaviors that will not be tolerated at any time much less during this state of emergency."

Johns has been charged with aggravated assault and using/displaying a firearm in commission of a felony.

