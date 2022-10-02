Florida woman sees car she thought was skipping the gas line, pulls gun on them, gets arrested

59-year-old Terri Lynn Johns was charged with aggravated assault Sunday after pointing a gun at two women inside a car at a Fort Myers gas station.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida woman is sitting in the Lee County Jail Sunday after pulling a gun on a car she thought was skipping the line to get gas at a Fort Myers gas station.

However, according to Fort Myers Police, the women were just trying to make a U-turn in traffic.

"Don't be like Ms. Johns," Fort Myers Police said in a Facebook post. "This is the behaviors that will not be tolerated at any time much less during this state of emergency."