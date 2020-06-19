ATLANTA — After surrendering to Fulton County authorities, former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe woke up in the Gwinnett County Jail on Friday morning.

Rolfe, who has been charged with 11 counts, including felony murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks one week ago, is being held without bond.

Both Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan surrendered to authorities on Friday.

Brosnan, who faces a total of four counts, including aggravated assault and three counts of violation of oath, was later allowed to bond out on a $30,000 signature bond.

Following last week's shooting, Rolfe was fired by the department and Brosnan was placed on administrative leave.

Charges against the men were announced by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard on Wednesday

Rolfe waived his first court appearance scheduled for Friday morning.

Both men will face a Fulton County grand jury which will determine if they will be indicted. But, due to the pandemic, no grand juries can meet until at least October.

Fulton County District Attorney wants the ability to move forward with this case without an indictment.

