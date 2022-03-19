Former Bibb County deputy a suspect in theft at late NFL player Demaryius Thomas' home

Football memorabilia, over $1,000 among other things were missing from the late wide receivers Demaryius Thomas home.

MACON, Ga. — Roswell police are still investigating how someone stole memorabilia from the home of the late NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

On March 13, 2020, Roswell police got a call from Thomas' mother, Katina Smith.

She said she found people inside his home having a party after seeing people at the house on social media.

When the police arrived, eight people were inside, according to the report.

One of them was former Bibb County Sheriff's Deputy Vashone Jones.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Jones resigned after he was accused of spending over $1,000 on a friend's credit card.

He was charged with four counts of identity theft, but those charges were dropped in 2020, according to Bibb County court records.

Jones is the only suspect listed on the Roswell police report about the case, but they released him after three days.

When Thomas's family, his personal assistant, and financial advisor went back to the house two days later, they realized there were things missing, like an ESPN Espy award, several firearms, a signed Tom Brady jersey, shoes, thousands of dollars in cash, and a hyperbaric chamber.

Thomas was a wide receiver at West Laurens High School and at Georgia Tech.

He spent a majority of his career playing for the Denver Broncos before he went to play for the Houston Texans, New York Jets, and New England Patriots.

He announced his retirement in June of 2021 before his death in December of last year.

On social media, members of the Demaryius "BayBay" Thomas FUNdamentals Camp found out people were selling his items online.