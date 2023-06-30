Former Fulton County detention officer accused of using excessive force against 3 inmates

Demarcus Whatley was hired March 1st of this year. He's currently being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County detention officer is accused of using excessive force with three inmates at the jail.

According to the sheriff's office, 25-year-old Demarcus Whatley has been terminated and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of violation of oath by a public officer and three counts of cruelty to inmates. These charges are all felonies.

Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said the incident happened at the Fulton County Jail on Sunday. Whatley’s arrest came as the result of an Emergency Inmate Grievance the Jail Investigations Unit received.

"Video reviewed during the investigation revealed that while on duty on June 25, Whatley used excessive force when interacting with three inmates and failed to provide an accurate report of the incident," a news release said.

He's also charged with one count of false statements and writings, concealment of facts, and fraudulent documents -- which is a felony -- and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

“Detention officers have the responsibility of treating those in their custody humanely and with respect,” Labat said. “When an officer deviates from this duty, they must be held accountable. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is committed to thoroughly investigating claims of officer misconduct. As sheriff, I remain committed to transparency and taking action swiftly and appropriately should those claims be sustained.”

Whatley was hired March 1 of this year. He's currently being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond.