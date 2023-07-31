Former Warner Robins Police Chief charged for child sexual abuse in Houston and Pulaski Counties

The 79-year-old was arrested last Thursday.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A former Warner Robins Police Chief has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges, according to a release from the GBI.



79-year-old George Johnson of Warner Robins was charged with sodomy and sexual exploitation of a child.



A complaint was filed with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office involving allegations of abusing a teenage female victim. The release said the abuse occurred in Houston County and Pulaski County since 2022.



Houston Sheriff Cullen Talton and Pulaski County Sheriff Danny Brannen requested the GBI investigate since the abuse occurred in two different judicial circuits.

Johnson was the WRPD Chief during the late 80’s and early 90’s.



He was arrested last Thursday. The case will be given to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

