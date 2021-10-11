Former Georgia Southern football star victim of hit-and-run

Anthony Williams was struck three weeks ago at an intersection on North Decatur Road. His family still doesn't know who hit him.

ATLANTA — A DeKalb County family is searching for answers after their brother was the victim of a hit-and-run that left him on life support in the hospital.

The family is back at an intersection on North Decatur Road, where Anthony Williams, 41, was struck. Every day, they are trying to bring the driver who hit their brother to justice.

"When my mom called, I was devastated. I went into panic attacks. Like, what happened, who hit him? Nobody knew anything at the time," his sister Quiana Bigsby said.

It's been three weeks and Bigsby says their family still doesn't know who hit Williams.

She says there were tire marks on his legs when she got to the hospital.

"People just don't value life... to know you hit something and just keep going? What if that was your mom? your daughter, your sister? Come on, it's so unfair," she said.

She says her brother was walking home from the store with a flashlight, wearing light-colored clothing when he was hit at the intersection.

"How could you not see him? Were you driving drunk? Ok, stop. Were you not paying attention? Ok, stop. You hit something and it wasn't a bump, it was a BOOM," she said.

"You hit him and then you kept going. You left him there," Williams' younger sister, Toni Smith said.

She says her brother is a big guy, a former star wide receiver at Georgia Southern.

They shared this video showcasing a 72-yard punt return.

As talented as he was on the field, his sisters say he was even more impressive off of it.

They say he was kind, caring and compassionate, and that he deserves justice.

"Just come forth, just come forth. It's really inhumane that you can hit somebody and not say something. If I know that I hit a squirrel in the street, I am looking in my rearview mirror like, oh my God, what did I hit? I am stopping," Smith said.

"You've taken so much from him, you've taken so much from us, please just do what's right," Bigsby said.