Former NFL player from Georgia arrested, charged in bank fraud scheme

ATLANTA — A former NFL player who is from Decatur and played his high school football right in metro Atlanta was arrested for allegedly trying to defraud banks across Canada.

Buster Skrine played in the National Football League for 11 years after he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent four years with the Browns, four years with the New York Jets and was most recently with the Bears, 49ers and Titans before retiring in 2021.

Skrine grew up across the metro and played his high school football in Woodstock at Etowah High School.

The former defensive back is accused of opening bank accounts with fraudulent checks in order to get money before the check cleared, according to police in Canada. Skrine allegedly withdrew more than $100,000 in cash.