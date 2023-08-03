Former Peach County fire chief arrested and charged with credit card fraud

Peach County Sheriff's Terry Deese said the estimated amount of money involved was just over $200.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County's former fire chief was arrested and charged with credit card fraud on Wednesday, according to the GBI.

Jeff Doles is charged with 6 counts of financial transaction card fraud and 6 counts of theft by taking.

Back in December, the Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to investigate whether Doles used a county fuel card for personal purchases.

Peach County Sheriff's Terry Deese said on Wednesday that the estimated amount of money involved was just over $200.

"It's kind of tough when you're dealing with somebody you've known pretty much your whole life, but sometimes it is what it is," he said.

According to Doles' arrest warrants, the exact total of funds used over the course of 6 purchases is $229.03.

The purchases were made from December 2020 through November 2022, over the course of 2 years, according to the documents.

Now the Sheriff's Office says they've turned their file over the District Attorney's office.