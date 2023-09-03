Former Peach County Fire Department chief out of jail on bond

The GBI says Sheriff Terry Deese turned the case over to them in November.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Former Peach County Fire Chief Jeff Doles is out of jail on bond, accused of using a county-issued credit card to put gas into his personal car.

His arrest warrant says he did it about six times over two years.

Many 13WMAZ viewers asked us questions on our original Facebook post, like Lucinda Wainwright. She asked what the cost may be to prosecute Doles, compared to just letting him pay the money back.

We took that question to officials.

Doles was arrested this week on six counts of fiduciary theft and another six counts of credit card fraud. All told, his arrest warrant shows Doles is accused of putting about $229 worth of gas into his personal car while using a county-issued card.

Peach County Commissioner Wade Yoder called the accusations 'heartbreaking.' Yoder says Doles served the Peach County community for years, and put more into the fire department than he ever took from it.

He believes it will cost much more to prosecute Doles.

The district attorney's office says it's not about how much money someone may take. They say it's also about the principle.

Thursday afternoon, they sent 13WMAZ a statement that reads in part: "When individuals... are in positions of public trust and authority, it is often not just monetary value that must be considered in prosecution decisions."

They declined to comment further, citing an effort to preserve the right to a fair trial.

Meanwhile, Yoder said he believes Doles could have made an honest mistake. He says regardless of Doles' intentions, it's a matter that needs to be investigated further.

Other commissioners declined comment Thursday afternoon.

Doles is out of jail on $10,000 bond. There's no word yet on any court appearances.