Former UGA linebacker indicted on rape charge

Adam Anderson turned himself in to the Athens-Clark Sheriff's Office last year.

ATHENS, Ga. — A former University of Georgia linebacker has been formally accused of rape. A grand jury delivered its indictment against Adam Anderson on Tuesday. Anderson is accused of forcing himself upon a woman in October of last year, Athens-Clarke County court records show.

Athens-Clarke County Police launched an investigation surrounding the UGA football player in November 2021 after a 21-year-old woman reported the rape.

“Adam respectfully reminds the public and his supporters that he was not permitted by law to participate in the grand jury proceeding, which is totally under the control of the prosecution," Anderson's attorney, Steve Sadow said in a statement.

The college athlete was suspended from playing amid the police investigation. Days later, he turned himself in to the sheriff's office.

Anderson was released from jail and allowed to finish his semester at UGA, though his athletic career was put on pause, per his attorney.

Anderson will be back in court for his arraignment June 13. His attorney said he plans to plead not guilty to the charge and will fight to clear his name.