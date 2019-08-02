WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The former head of Warner Robins' Little League has pleaded guilty to identity fraud and admitted stealing more than $16,000 from the group.

Joseph Stella pleaded guilty Friday to four counts of identity theft.

A Houston Count judge sentenced him to 60 to 90 days in a probation detention center. He will also spend 20 years on probation.

That came after a hearing in which Little League officials testified that Stella did serious harm to the league's reputation and financial well-being, but others said he's shown remorse and asked God for forgiveness.

In 2016, Stella, who was president of the Warner Robins American Little League, was charged with stealing money from the league's cash fund.

The indictment says he used the league's fund multiple times from July 2014 to May 2016.

On Friday, District Attorney George Hartwig said his office asked for prison time, but he was satisfied with the final sentence.

He said it took so long to take the case to court because investigators had a hard time determining exactly how much Stella stole.

Hartwig said an additional $30,000 was missing from the league's books, but they could not prove that Stella took it.