ATLANTA — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is actively looking for a man who they said is wanted for aggravated child molestation.

According to deputies, Ronald Pelissero is known to drive a 2006 white 4-door Toyota Tundra SR5 pickup, with Georgia tag number RPQ 7739.

Deputies said that if he is seen, Pelissero is not to be approached.

According to the sheriff's office, Pelissero is aware he has a warrant and is known to own firearms, though it is not known if he is currently armed.

Authorities are warning anyone who comes into contact is asked to not approach him but call 911 or the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781-2222.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Calls made to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and information leading to the apprehension of Pelissero can be eligible for a reward of up to $2000.

Photos: Wanted alleged child molester Ronald Pelissero is being sought by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office for aggravated child molestation.

