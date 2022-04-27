Forsyth police arrest woman who started fire in Walmart

The store was evacuated and firefighters were able to put the fire out.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A woman has been arrested after she started a fire at the Forsyth Walmart store Wednesday evening.

According to Sheriff Brad Freeman with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, at around 6 p.m., the woman tried to break into the gun safe, and when she was unable to do so, she started a fire in the store.

The store was evacuated and firefighters were able to put the fire out.

Forsyth Fire Department Chief David Herndon says no one was hurt, and only "a little bit of merchandise" was damaged.

The woman was captured and arrested at a nearby motel.