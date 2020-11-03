FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a Conley man was arrested Sunday after leading Forsyth County deputies on a high-speed chase in a U-Haul truck.

Stacie Miller, a spokesperson with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, says that Stephen Joel Hutchins was suspected of shoplifting at the Wal-Mart on Atlanta Highway on March 8. Once deputies arrived on the scene, the 37-year-old reportedly drove out of the parking lot in a U-Haul truck.

A high-speed chase began along GA-400 NB. According to Miller, Deputies placed spike strips on the road to deflate Hutchin's tire. He eventually crashed in front of the Bojangles at 369 and started running from the vehicle. Deputies quickly apprehended him and transported him to the Forsyth County Jail.

Hutchins was charged with theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement officers, fleeing/attempting to elude for a felony offense, aggressive driving, and driving while license suspended or revoked. His bond is $39,940.50.

