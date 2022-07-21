Fort Valley family mourning after shooter kills boy, wounds sister at apartment complex

Police Chief Roy Thompson said they'd identified persons of interest, but he would not give any details.

Police say someone shot the two children while in their bed Wednesday night.

"Fort Valley Police Department needs to get on their job to catch whoever did what they did, because I'm not going to rest until we have justice for our kids," Tiffany Walker said.

Walker is the mother of the two toddlers who were shot in their bed at the Lakeview Apartment complex Wednesday night.

"When they arrived, they found two juvenile aged victims, ages 1 years old and 2 years old, at the scene with gunshot wounds," Interim Police Chief Roy Thompson said.

1-year-old Marcus Ball Jr. was killed, and his 2-year-old sister Markailey Ball was wounded and is in critical condition.

"Officers and Peach County deputies rendered immediate lifesaving intervention techniques to try and save their lives. Unfortunately, one, the 1-year-old succumbed to his injuries," Thompson explained.

This is the third fatal shooting on the 1100 block of Edward Street in just over two months.

So far, Thompson say they don't believe they're connected, but they're working to improve safety there.

"We are working with apartment management at this time to have created more comprehensive security plan, as we have already started to develop that security plan and will continue to beef it up in the near future," the chief said.

The children's mother is asking for time to process.

"I would like everyone to respect our privacy. We would like to grieve in peace," she said.

The chief says they're still investigating many details of the shooting, such as where the shots came from.