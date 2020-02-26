FORT VALLEY, Ga. — For over 25 years, Alton Cotton walked the halls at the Kay Center, where he won a number of athletic awards and the hearts of everyone he came in contact with.

"I felt like he was Superman because he was so strong, with the big muscles and all," says niece Alexis Ellis.

Ellis says growing up, she thought Uncle Cotton was invincible.

"From looking at him, you really wouldn't know he had a disability, but if you hear him speak, and give him a book, you could pretty much figure out that he had a problem," she says.

Cotton had a learning disability and became a member of the Kay Center, a nonprofit group in Fort Valley.

They work with people with developmental disabilities.

"He took his people at the Kay Center very serious, like a lot of people would make fun of them because of their disabilities and he just wouldn't have it. He stood up for a right," says Ellis.

As a member of the Kay Center Tigers, Cotton won Special Olympics athlete of the year in 1995 and he was a Special Olympics World Games athlete in 1999.

The center displays his medals in the lobby.

Remembering Alton Cotton Remembering Alton Cotton Remembering Alton Cotton Remembering Alton Cotton Remembering Alton Cotton Remembering Alton Cotton Remembering Alton Cotton Remembering Alton Cotton Remembering Alton Cotton Remembering Alton Cotton

But Ellis also says she'll miss his hearing his voice and his signature greeting.

"Always just loved to hear him say that and address people like, 'Hey, now.' People in Fort Valley know what I mean when I say the way he spoke to you," she says.

Kay Center director Todd Youngblood says the plan is to take the many pictures of Cotton and put them together on a picture board.

Suspect Dereckson Clark has been charged with murder. So far, the motive is unknown.

RELATED: Fort Valley's Kay Center remembers shooting victim

RELATED: Man turns himself in after deadly Fort Valley shooting

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.