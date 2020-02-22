FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One man is dead and another man is wanted after a shooting in Fort Valley on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety, officers were sent to 201 Troutman Avenue about a person shot.

When officers got there, they found 57-year-old Alton Cotton shot in the upper torso, the post says.

He was later pronounced dead at the Peach County Medical Center.

The post says the police department is looking for 46-year-old Derrickson Clark and warrants have been issued in reference to murder.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

The GBI, the Peach County Special Response Team, and the Peach County Sheriff's Department are helping Fort Valley Police with the case.

"Detectives from the Fort Valley Police Department are in the beginning stages of this investigation. The investigation is ongoing at this time," Chief Lawrence Spurgeon said in the post.

Anyone with any information on the case can call the police department at 478-825-3383.

