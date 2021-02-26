Fort Valley man charged with murder after fatal shooting

20-year-old Trayvon A Thomas is charged with felony murder and violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Act

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Fort Valley man is charged with murder the day after a shooting that left a 44-year-old man dead.

Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Fort Valley Police Department responded to 210 Rayfield Wright Street.

When they got there, 44-year-old Kevil Neal was found shot in the upper body. Officers tried to help him, but he died on the scene.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and assessed the crime scene before later arresting 20-year-old Trayvon A Thomas.

Thomas is charged with felony murder and violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Act. He was taken to the Peach County LEC.

"Detectives from the Fort Valley Police Department were assisted by the GBI, FVSU Police Department , Peach County Sheriff’s Office, and the Peach County Drug Enforcement Unit in this investigation. More charges may be forthcoming," Chief Lawrence Spurgeon said in a Facebook post.