FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was found with one gunshot wound to the upper torso Friday.

According to a news release from the department, police were sent to the 1100-block of Edwards Street for a gunshot wound around 3:15 p.m.

On the way to the scene, they were told one person was injured, 34-year-old Khalil Harris.

Harris was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives have interviewed witnesses and collected evidence. The name of the suspected shooter has not been released yet.

Anyone with information can call the police department at 478-825-3383.

MORE FROM FORT VALLEY

RELATED: Medical marijuana to be grown, researched at Fort Valley State University

RELATED: 'He's going to keep on fighting:' Paralyzed Fort Valley State student's video of lap around track goes viral

RELATED: Fort Valley State team wins 2019 Georgia Inventure Prize