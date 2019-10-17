FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A judge sentenced a Fort Valley man to prison for molesting a 13-year-old girl in 2018.

A release from the Office of the District Attorney Macon Judicial Circuit states 52-year-old Larry Tennyson Sr. was sentenced to 45 years. He must serve the first 25 years in prison then he must abide by “sex offender” terms of probation.

Tennyson pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and another related charge during a hearing in Peach County Superior Court.

The release states if the case went to trial, prosecutors would have presented evidence showing testing detected DNA on the girl’s body.

The testing was done after the molestation was reported to law enforcement.

The release states testimony from other witnesses would have supported the girl’s account.

