Fort Valley police name suspect in shooting of 2 toddlers at Lakeview Apartments

Christopher Miller is wanted on charges of murder, aggravated assault, among others.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley police have named a suspect in a shooting at Lakeview Apartment complex that left one baby dead and another toddler hurt.

Captain Parrish Strickland with the Fort Valley Police Department says they're looking for Christopher Miller, who is wanted on charges of murder, aggravated assault, among others.

Last Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a first-floor unit at the apartment complex, and 1-year-old Marcus Ball Jr. died after getting shot while in bed. His 2-year-old sister was also hurt.

So far, there is no word on any other suspects.

This is the third fatal shooting on the 1100 block of Edward Street in just over two months.

So far, police say they don't believe they're connected, but they're working to improve safety there.

This case is still under investigation.