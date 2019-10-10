FORT VALLEY, Ga. — For the last 20 years, you could find Miss Pearlie Mae Williams sitting in a rocking chair on her porch at her house on Edward Street.

On the morning of June 6, that all changed.

Her brother, Frank Parks, says it all started when his sister didn't show up to work that day.

"Her boss lady got concerned because that wasn't like her," Parks said.

According to a report from Fort Valley Police, her boss called for an officer to do a welfare check. Once they went inside the house, they found the 58-year-old.

"The police had gotten in and all. They went in there and found her in a big pool of blood in the bed," Parks said.

Williams was badly beaten and bleeding from her head, but still alive. Parks was shocked when he heard what happened to his little sister.

"She's just fun loving, she'll give you anything she's got, she's there for you. I just can't understand why anyone would do something like that to her," he said.

According to the report, it's possible that Williams knew who the attacker was. Parks says he agrees since none of the doors or windows were broken into.

"I talk about it sometimes and I get so emotional about it. I just get all choked up, you know, that's my sister man," he said.

After four months have passed, Parks says he and his family just want an arrest to be made.

"I just wish justice could be served. She didn't deserve that. Don't nobody deserve that," Parks said.

Parks says Williams is still in the hospital listed in stable condition. She has already had several surgeries on her skull.

Anyone with information on this case can call Fort Valley Police at 478-825-3383.

