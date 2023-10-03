Four arrested after firing shots from stolen car on Houston Avenue at Pendleton Homes

Two of the suspects were taken to the Bibb County jail and two others were taken to Regional Youth Detention Center.

MACON, Ga. — Four people have been charged with aggravated assault after firing shots on Houston Avenue, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday just before 4 p.m., witnesses reported that a group of people in a Chevrolet Lumina drove by and began shooting at them at Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue.

The suspects drove off. During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the car being used in the drive-by was stolen.

The four were taken into custody on Tuesday when the car returned to Pendleton Homes just before 2 p.m. During the arrest, officers recovered the car and two firearms.

20-year-old Breele Jahiem Johnson and 17-year-old Brandon Carnell Willis of Macon were arrested along with two 16-year-old juveniles.

All suspects were charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person under Twenty-One.

The two juveniles were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center. Johnson and Willis were taken to the Bibb County jail.