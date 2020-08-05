CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are facing aggravated assault charges after they were arrested in connection to a Crisp County house party shooting that happened in March.

According to a release from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a house at 113 Judy Avenue on March 9.

There was a party going on inside and two men were shot.

The men shot were identified as 23-year-old Demarco Jackson and 31-year-old Alverriss Smith from Cordele, the release says.

Both Jackson and Smith were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital.

The sheriff's office initially was looking for 22-year-old Brenton Hailstock in connection to the shooting.

Hailstock had outstanding warrants in Crisp County for two counts of aggravated assault, criminal street gang activity, discharge of guns on another person's property, possession of a gun during a crime, and possession of a gun by a first offender.

Investigators said he was armed and dangerous.

He was arrested in Arizona on Thursday and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

The sheriff's office made additional arrests in the incident on Friday.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Anthony Dawson, 26-year-old Quintavis Green, and 24-year-old Reggie Clark. All three men are from Albany, Georgia.

Dawson and Clark had outstanding warrants in Crisp County for 3 counts of aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity.

Green had outstanding warrants in Crisp County for 2 counts of aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is still ongoing.

