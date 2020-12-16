Fourth man charged in fatal shooting at west Macon apartment complex

A north Macon attempted car jacking led to another arrest in a Macon murder case.

MACON, Ga. — An attempted car jacking in north Macon led to another arrest in a Macon murder case.

The Bibb county Sheriff's Office says around 4 p.m. Tuesday, someone reported an attempted car jacking near the corner of Riverside Drive and Red Oak Drive.

After a foot chase, deputies arrested 21-year-old Ja'Qwaray Hollingshed.

Investigators say Hollingshed is also wanted in connection to the murder of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez at the Riverbend Apartments on Mercer University Drive on Nov. 22.

Hollingshed is charged with murder, two counts of armed robbery, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and aggravated assault.

He is being held without bond.

The sheriff's office says several men were gathered around Gonzalez's car when he was fatally shot, and they all ran from the scene.

Investigators believe someone targeted Gonzalez to rob him as he sat in his car.

The first suspect, 37-year-old Guadalupe Hernandez Perez, was arrested the next day.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Devin Smiley turned himself in on Friday for the murder of Gonzalez.

Smiley is being held on charges of murder and Party to a Crime. He is being held without bond.