Friends, family mourning Warner Robins man shot, killed by wife during argument

Phillip Thompson, 52, died three weeks after being shot during an argument.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman is charged with homicide for allegedly shooting her husband who later died.

Police say she shot Phillip Thompson several times after an argument.

Thompson died more than three weeks after investigators say he was shot by his wife. As his family awaits justice through the judicial system, they're remembering him the way they knew him best -- as a cousin, brother, and friend.

New Beginnings, a tow shop on North Davis Drive, was just one of the things Phillip Thompson's family says he loved.

"He had the shop like ever since the '90s. When he went on a break for a while, he came back and did the same thing, what he liked doing -- painting cars, selling rims, customizing stuff," said Quintin Carter.

Thompson was one of six children. His younger brother Steven Thompson says he's struggled with his health.

"He had a stroke in 2019, so he was partially disabled where one side of his body couldn't work, so he did have a hard time with it. He did go forward so he could leave a legacy for his children," Steven said.

Family friend Annette Louissaint says she talked to Shanita Thompson, Phillip's wife, after she bonded out of jail.

"I started asking questions. At that point, she said, 'I just want to let you know that my conversations, all of my phone calls, are being recorded.' I said, 'I don't care, I don't have nothing to hide,'" Louissaint said.

Louissaint says Shanita told her conflicting stories about the shooting and sometimes claimed that Phillip was physical with her.

"I said, 'What happened between Sunday evening and Monday morning?' She said, 'I don't know.' I said, 'Listen, I don't want to hear that. Did he hit you or put his hands on you anything Monday morning?' She said, 'No. I don't remember. I can't remember anything.' In my mind, I said, 'Uh-uh, got you,'" Louissaint said, "'Because you forgot you were being recorded and you answered no.'"

The family says they really long to know why Shanita Thompson shot their brother.

"If she planned to do this in any way or if this is on purpose in any kind of way, there should be some justice for that, whatever the justice system allows," Steven Thompson said.

They say they have not yet held services for Phillip due to a family disagreement about his burial.

Lieutenant Eric Gossman says Shanita Thompson is currently out on bond. She hasn't been formally charged with homicide after admitting to shooting her husband, but she will be.