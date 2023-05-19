Friends of man found dead in Crawford County raises more than $7,700

13WMAZ also obtained the missing person's report out of his hometown. His death is still under investigation.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Friends of Olico Dennis have raised more than $7,600 on GoFundMe for funeral expenses the day after he was found dead in Crawford County.

Dennis went missing on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, his wife filed a missing person's report in his hometown of Chatsworth, Georgia.

His wife said she couldn't reach him and that he was working a job in Jackson but was living at a camper in Macon.

She told police she last talked to him around 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, he said he was heading to a co-worker's apartment. But she couldn't reach him the next day, and his boss told her that Dennis didn't show up for work.

According to his Facebook, Dennis worked as an electrical contractor.

Thursday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office reported that they found Dennis' body in Crawford County dead from gunshot wounds.

They said they were still investigating on Friday, and no further details were available.