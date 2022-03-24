'Everyone loved her': Friend remembers woman found dead at Lake Juliette

22-year-old Toriyahna Proctor was found at Lake Juliette on Wednesday. Family and friends remember her as a positive person.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Family and friends are remembering the life of 22-year-old Toriyahna Proctor.

Her family reported her missing early Wednesday morning, said Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman.

She was found in the backseat of her then-boyfriend Jadarius Watts' car

Watts tried to run away, but they caught him when he, "Jumped off the dock and tried to swim away from the deputies, but he couldn't swim, so the deputies had to pull him out of the water," Freeman said.

Watts faces several charges including murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Freeman said they suspected Watts was the killer because he was the last person to speak with Proctor.

"We received information by his phone of where he was at and that's why we were able to locate his car so quickly," Freeman said.

Keaira Turner was in the same engineering class as Proctor in high school. She said Tori's death was a shock to her.

"I didn't believe it and it was just something that I felt like her name shouldn't have been in and out," Turner said.

Turner said Proctor was always positive and left a smile on everyone's face.

"Everyone loved her," Turner said.

Proctor leaves behind a 4-week-old daughter, Lani. She said Proctor has a big family and will be taken care of.

"Lani has a lot of supporters and I'm sure they're gonna always be uplifting Tori's spirit and Lani's life," Turner said.

While Proctor may not be with us, Turner said she would want everyone to smile more.

"She was the type of person that she wouldn't want to bring down anybody, no matter what, in any way, shape, or form," Turner said.

Sheriff Freeman did not discuss how Proctor died or if there was a possible motive. He said there were no previous complaints about Proctor or Watts.