Frog-shaped 'candies' are actually ecstasy, metro Atlanta police department warns

AUBURN, Georgia — A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents ahead of Halloween that they recently confiscated a bag of what appeared to be frog-shaped candies that were, in fact, ecstasy.

The Auburn Police Department posted on Facebook this week that it had recovered the bag during a traffic stop.

"As you can see the ecstasy looks like candy, little frog heads in all different colors," the post said.

The department provided a picture of the candy-looking frog heads.

"Please make sure to speak with your children and educate them about suspicious candy like substances," the department wrote.

It is not uncommon for ecstasy pills to colored and cut into tablets to look like little candies, frequently in shapes - such as minions from "Despicable Me" - evocative of real candies. Many designs could easily be mistaken for a product like SweeTarts.

Famously, Donald Trump-shaped ecstasy pills were found by state police in Indiana back in 2018.

Warnings about candy-shaped ecstasy often times pop up in advance of Halloween.