Christopher Burns disappeared in September of 2020 just a day before he was supposed to hand over documents related to his businesses.

ATLANTA — A fugitive financial advisor from Atlanta was indicted Wednesday after he allegedly defrauded investors of millions of dollars in a complex Ponzi scheme.

Christopher Burns, who was last seen when he left his home on Sept. 24, 2020, was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud and four counts of money laundering where he is accused of stealing at least $10 million from clients in an illegal investment fraud scheme, the United States Department of Justice said in a statement.

He had previously been charged with only one count of mail fraud on Oct. 23, 2020.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Burns conducted his business through several entities -- Investus Advisers, LLC, Investus Financial, LLC, Dynamic Money and Peer Connect, LLC.

Through the scheme, investors were promised that the money they gave him would be loaned to businesses that needed financing with little to no risk, according to U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan. Burns is also accused of falsely describing the investments as "secured by the protection of collateral and personal guarantees."

In other instances, he told investors he would use their money to go toward startup businesses and charities, Buchanan said. In reality, he used their money to repay prior investors he was in debt to and to then fund his own business and luxurious lifestyle.

Burns disappeared just a day before he was supposed to hand over documents related to his businesses to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The FBI had previously said he is also under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service.

Inside his abandoned car found in Dunwoody were copies of three cashier's checks that totaled more than $78,000.

“Burns is charged for allegedly stealing millions of dollars from clients in an illegal investment fraud scheme. Financial crimes of this nature can cause significant disruptions to the lives of those who are victimized, and the FBI is dedicated to holding these criminals accountable,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI is still seeking the public’s help in locating Burns and will continue to pursue him no matter how long he tries to evade the law.”

According to a Gwinnett County Police report dated Sept. 25, 2020, his wife reported him missing after she wasn't able to contact him. The police report said she last saw him the day before around 3 p.m. That same evening, she received a text saying he made it to his parents' home in North Carolina.

However, she didn't receive a text from him about him leaving. The following day, the police report indicates she called him around noon and couldn't reach him. The report states that she contacted his parents, but they told her he wasn't there.

The FBI wants the public's help in locating Burns. They are also looking for other potential victims.