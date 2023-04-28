Fulton County sheriff's deputy indicted in human trafficking case involving 17-year-old

Deputy Courtney Lofton was indicted by a Cobb County jury in a human trafficking case involving a 17-year-old girl, a release said.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County sheriff’s deputy was indicted in a human trafficking case involving a 17-year-old girl, according to a release from the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

Deputy Courtney Lofton was indicted by a Cobb County jury on one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, with investigators believing he “solicited a 17-year-old female for sex in October 2022.”

Carr released a statement following Lofton’s indictment.

“Those who wear the uniform are entrusted to protect and defend their fellow citizens, and when that trust is broken, it is difficult to restore,” Carr said.

Lofton’s indictment means he is being formally accused of human trafficking. Currently, he has not been found guilty of the crime.

“This indictment is part of a larger investigation conducted by our state and federal partners, and we will keep working with them to ensure all buyers are held accountable. We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat as we continue our efforts to protect Georgia’s children from human trafficking," Carr said.

Lofton was taken into custody by agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and those with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials have not released any details about where the alleged crime happened.

The investigation was conducted with the GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit and Homeland Security Investigations.