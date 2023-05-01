Honoring Deputy James Thomas: Fulton County holds moment of remembrance

Deputy James Thomas was gunned down in his car one week ago near Bolton Road.

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is taking time to remember a fallen deputy described as an "outstanding young man" and to honor his energy and love for what he brought to the department.

"While this is certainly a somber moment," Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said, "this is about family."

Labat took to the podium Thursday night as Fulton County leaders and members of the sheriff's office gathered to honor Deputy James Thomas.

Readers can rewatch the memorial at the bottom of this story.

Earlier this week, Atlanta Police announced the arrest of his accused killer, Alton Oliver, 26. Investigators said they don't believe the two knew each other but said there was some sort of argument before the shooting.

As authorities continue to investigate the tragic shooting, Thomas' family is left with memories of their loved one.

"Deputy Thomas is the life of the party," Labat said to the crowd. Others nodded from the seats, some with smiles and Thomas' memory.

Thomas' sisters and family members were seated toward the front of the auditorium. Labat asked them to turn around and realize the community that showed up for their son, their brother, and their loved one.

Marc Morris is the chief people officer of Talitrix, an electronic monitoring business. He addressed the crowd as well, explaining how the company has revolutionized the technology that first started with an ankle monitor.

He said how his technology helps track offenders and gives them a second chance.

"Today I feel like we missed one," he said.

Morris said Thomas' death on Thursday felt personal. He said his great grandfather was the first officer to die in the line of duty in Americus, Georgia.

"I watched that generational pain transfer from one to another," he said. "So at Talitrix we know how personal this can be."

Morris shared that though he may not have known Thomas personally, he said his presentation in Fulton County came from the heart.

"We just want to let the family know, we stand with you and we're going to take care of the funeral arrangements for Deputy Thomas - so that's one thing you don't have to worry about," Morris said.