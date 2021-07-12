12 arrested, 4 vehicles impounded during Fulton County highway crackdown

Over the weekend, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with multiple agencies to conduct safety checkpoint throughout highways in the area.

According to a report sent to 11Alive, officials issued 103 citations, made 12 arrests, impounded 4 vehicles, made 1 DUI arrest, confiscated illegal drugs, and recovered a stolen weapon during Operation Rolling Thunder.

“We are laser focused on making Fulton County a safe place to live, work, and play. We are stalking the stalkers. If you plan to come to Fulton County to commit crime, then plan on an extended stay in the Fulton County Jail.” Sheriff Patrick Labat said in a statement.

Sheriff Labat established the highly specialized Scorpion Unit earlier this year to work the streets throughout the 15 cities in Fulton County.

According to a release sent to 11Alive, the crime suppression team is defending those who live, work, and play in Fulton County against violent criminals who threaten public safety.