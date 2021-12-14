Arraignment set for deputies facing murder charge in 2018 inmate death, family attorney says

Antonio May's family attorney said the hearing is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family attorney for a man who died while in custody at the Fulton County Jail in 2018 said the deputies charged with his murder will have an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

The family attorney of the deceased inmate, 32-year-old Antonio May, said the hearing is set for 10 a.m. at the Fulton County Courthouse. Last month, the state announced charges against deputies Arron Cook, Guito Dela Cruz, Omar Jackson, Jason Roache, Kenesia Strowder and William Whitaker in the case.

Antonio May was arrested in September 2018 on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. According to a 2019 lawsuit filed by May's family, he was having a "mental health crisis" while on amphetamines, and was throwing rocks at the American Cancer Society building in Atlanta. May was taken to Grady Hospital for medical clearance after his arrest, where he was diagnosed with substance abuse psychotic disorder. He was then booked in Fulton County Jail. His family never saw him alive again.

The six jailers are facing charges for felony murder, aggravated assault, battery and two counts of violation of oath by public officer.

May was tased, and attorneys claimed that witnesses said guards "beat him with their fists and continuously sprayed a water hose in his face." The inmate died on the scene "in a pool of his own blood," the attorneys said in 2019.