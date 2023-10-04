Queen Smith Jackson was arrested and charged with manslaughter after the deadly shooting at McDuffie's Mortuary over the weekend.

HOUSTON — A woman has been charged in the weekend shooting death of a young family member outside a northside funeral home, according to the Houston Police Department.

Queen Smith Jackson aka Queen Ester Williams, 67, was arrested at the scene on Saturday, April 8, and later charged with manslaughter.

HPD homicide detectives say it started with an argument between family members at a funeral service at McDuffie's Mortuary on West Hamilton Street near Yale. It spilled into the parking lot and that's where the 22-year-old victim was shot and killed.

Jackson admitted shooting the gun but claimed she just meant to fire it in the air, HPD says. But a woman who saw the whole thing said that's not true.

"It was a murder, it was a murder. She didn't shoot in the air, she shot in the back of his head," the woman, who didn't want to give her name, said at the scene. "What I'm seeing and hearing about an accidental shooting in the air, that's not what happened."

She said the victim, whose name hasn't been released, was the fiancé of Jackson's daughter. Police have not confirmed that.

ARRESTED: Booking photo of Queen Smith Jackson, 67, now charged in the fatal shooting of a male family member at 115 West Hamilton St. on Saturday (April 8).



More info at https://t.co/uDpuQMMAvG#hounews #OneSafeHouston pic.twitter.com/SBL4rasSji — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 10, 2023