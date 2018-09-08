WATKINSVILLE, Ga — A custodian at Oconee County High School pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a cell phone to take pictures of female students in a school bathroom.

Timothy Burnette, 40, entered the plea deal on the lone charge of attempted possession of child porn in federal court.

Deputies arrested and charged Burnette in January with one count of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance. The arrest came after Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents executed a search warrant at Burnette's home.

An Oconee County schools spokesman told 11Alive News that Burnette was fired from his job after his arrest.

"Obviously, we're very troubled by this incident," said Brook Whitmire, Chief Human Resources Officer for Oconee County Schools.

Burnette has not yet been sentenced, but the charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

