4 Gainesville officers attacked in two separate incidents over the weekend, police say

Here's what we know.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department said four officers were attacked in two separate incidents over the weekend.

In one incident, police said two officers were responding to a call from Georgia's Division of Family & Children Services (DFACS) after a juvenile had allegedly physically assaulted social workers. The Gainesville Police Department said the officers arrived and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the juvenile began attacking them as well. The officers had to be transported to the hospital with injuries, police said.

In another incident, officers were called to a local motel after receiving a "suspicious person" call. Officers arrived and were allegedly assaulted by a 27-year-old, Gainesville Police said. According to police, the man headbutted one of the officers in the nose and immediately began attacking the other. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony obstruction and two counts of misdemeanor obstruction. Both officers were treated for their injuries, police said.