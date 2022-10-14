Gainesville Police searching for suspect in murder of 25-year-old

Police are now searching for 55-year-old Armando Alanis Escamilla.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police in Gainesville are searching for a murder suspect considered "armed and dangerous" after the killing of a 25-year-old on Thursday night.

The Gainesville Police Department identified the victim on Facebook as Cristian Jimenez. They said officers were called to a location on Catalina Drive around 9:30 p.m. and found Jimenez "laying shot in the back yard of the residence."

"Emergency personnel transported Jimenez to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he died," the post said.

Police are now searching for 55-year-old Armando Alanis Escamilla, described as "a known party to the victim" who lived at the Catalina Drive residence. No motive however is known in the shooting, police said.

He "fled the scene before police arrived," GPD said.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office described Escamilla as "armed and dangerous."

"Do not approach him," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.

Gainesville Police added: "Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Escamilla is asked to contact GPD: https://www.gainesville.org/659/Submit-a-Tip"

